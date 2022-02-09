Bhubaneswar: 198 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 815 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 198 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 198 COVID-19 positive cases 31 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 167 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 815 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 154,916 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 10,477 are active cases while 143,267 persons have recovered and 1151 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

