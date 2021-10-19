Bhubaneswar: 194 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 183 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 194 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 194 COVID-19 positive cases, 68 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 126 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 183 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 116,247 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,561 are active cases while 111,621 persons have recovered and 1044 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.