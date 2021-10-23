Bhubaneswar: 184 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 243 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 231 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 184 COVID-19 positive cases, 59 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 127 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 243 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 117,104 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,573 are active cases while 112,463 persons have recovered and 1047 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.