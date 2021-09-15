Bhubaneswar: 182 COVID-19+ Cases Detected, 154 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 182 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 182 COVID-19 positive cases, 32 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 131 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 154 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 109,973 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,520 are active cases while 105,419 persons have recovered and 1013 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.