Bhubaneswar: 176 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 175 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 176 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 176 COVID-19 positive cases, 43 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 275 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 175 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 112,179 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,718 are active cases while 107,425 persons have recovered and 1014 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.