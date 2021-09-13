Bhubaneswar: 174 COVID-19+ Cases Detected, 127 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 174 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 174 COVID-19 positive cases, 51 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 123 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 127 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 109,628 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,475 are active cases while 105,123 persons have recovered and 1009 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.