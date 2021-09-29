Bhubaneswar: 173 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 184 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 173 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 173 COVID-19 positive cases, 30 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 143 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 189 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 112,644 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,623 are active cases while 107,982 persons have recovered and 1018 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.