Bhubaneswar: 172 COVID-19+ Cases Detected, 204 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 172 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 172 COVID-19 positive cases, 46 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 126 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 204 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 108,085 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,965 are active cases while 104,095 persons have recovered and 1004 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.