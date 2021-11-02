Bhubaneswar: 171 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 288 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 171 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 171 COVID-19 positive cases, 41 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 130 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 288 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 118,650 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,565 are active cases while 115,008 persons have recovered and 1056 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.