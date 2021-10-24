Bhubaneswar: 170 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 247 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 170 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 170 COVID-19 positive cases, 48 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 122 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 247 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 117,274 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,495 are active cases while 112,710 persons have recovered and 1048 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.