Bhubaneswar: 168 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 254 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 168 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 168 COVID-19 positive cases, 43 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 125 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 254 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 117,442 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,409 are active cases while 112,964 persons have recovered and 1048 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.