Bhubaneswar: 162 COVID-19+ Cases Detected, 153 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 162 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 162 COVID-19 positive cases, 45 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 117 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 153 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 109,240 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,341 are active cases while 104,869 persons have recovered and 1009 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.