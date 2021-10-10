Bhubaneswar
BMC COVID Update
Bhubaneswar: 159 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 180 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 159 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 159 COVID-19 positive cases, 40 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 119 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 180 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 114,626 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,570 are active cases while 110,002 persons have recovered and 1033 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

