Bhubaneswar: 159 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 167 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 159 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 159 COVID-19 positive cases, 37 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 122 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 167 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 114,785 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,560 are active cases while 110,169 persons have recovered and 1035 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.