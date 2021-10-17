Bhubaneswar: 158 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 192 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 158 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 158 COVID-19 positive cases, 37 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 104 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 192 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 115,909 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,588 are active cases while 111,257 persons have recovered and 1043 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.