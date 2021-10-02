Bhubaneswar: 157 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 242 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 157 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 157 COVID-19 positive cases, 57 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 183 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 242 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 113,221 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,557 are active cases while 108,623 persons have recovered and 1020 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.