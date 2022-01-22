Bhubaneswar: 1,532 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 1,314 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1,532 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 1, 532 COVID-19 positive cases 48 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 1,484 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 1,314 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 140,712 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 11,156 are active cases while 129,958 persons have recovered and 1109 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

For more details, see this tweet:-