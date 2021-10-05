Bhubaneswar: 152 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 155 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 152 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 152 COVID-19 positive cases, 49 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 103 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 155 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 113,640 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,428 are active cases while 109,164 persons have recovered and 1027 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.