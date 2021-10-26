Bhubaneswar
BMC COVID Update
Bhubaneswar: 149 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 257 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 149 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 149 COVID-19 positive cases, 39 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 110 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 257 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 117,591 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,330 are active cases while 113,221 persons have recovered and 1049 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

