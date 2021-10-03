Bhubaneswar: 149 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 192 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 149 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 149 COVID-19 positive cases, 40 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 109 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 192 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 113,370 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,512 are active cases while 108,815 persons have recovered and 1022 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.