Bhubaneswar: 147 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 184 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 147 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 147 COVID-19 positive cases, 43 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 275 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 184 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 112,326 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,681 are active cases while 107,609 persons have recovered and 1015 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.