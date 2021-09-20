Bhubaneswar: 147 COVID-19+ Cases Detected, 200 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 147 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 147 COVID-19 positive cases, 57 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 161 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 200 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 111,036 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,683 are active cases while 106,318 persons have recovered and 1014 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.