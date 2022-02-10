Bhubaneswar: 145 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 825 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 145 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 145 COVID-19 positive cases 21 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 124 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 825 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 155,016 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 9,792 are active cases while 144,092 persons have recovered and 1153persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

