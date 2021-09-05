Bhubaneswar: 143 COVID-19+ Cases Detected, 159 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 143 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 143 COVID-19 positive cases, 40 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 103 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 159 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 107,913 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,997 are active cases while 103,891 persons have recovered and 1004 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.