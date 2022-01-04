Bhubaneswar: 142 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 99 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 142 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 142 COVID-19 positive cases 19 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 123 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 99 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 124,113 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 796 are active cases while 122,196 persons have recovered and 1100 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.