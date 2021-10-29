Bhubaneswar: 142 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 256 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 142 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 142 COVID-19 positive cases, 39 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 126 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 256 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 118,076 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,015 are active cases while 113,988 persons have recovered and 1052 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.