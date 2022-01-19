Bhubaneswar: 1,414 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 733 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1,414 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 1,414 COVID-19 positive cases 44 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 1,370 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 733 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 137,712 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 10,177 are active cases while 126,409 persons have recovered and 1105 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.