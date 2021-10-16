Bhubaneswar: 141 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 189 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 141 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 141 COVID-19 positive cases, 37 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 104 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 189 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 115,751 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,622 are active cases while 111,065 persons have recovered and 1043 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.