Bhubaneswar: 140 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 261 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 140 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 140 COVID-19 positive cases, 47 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 104 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 261 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 118,216 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,893 are active cases while 114,249 persons have recovered and 1053 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.