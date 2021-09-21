Bhubaneswar: 138 COVID-19+ Cases Detected, 217 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 138 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 138 COVID-19 positive cases, 40 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 98 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 217 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 111,174 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,604 are active cases while 106,535 persons have recovered and 1014 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.