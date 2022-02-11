Bhubaneswar: 136 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 870 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 136 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 136 COVID-19 positive cases 23 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 113 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 870 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 155,197 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 9,058 are active cases while 144,962 persons have recovered and 1156persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

