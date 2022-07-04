Bhubaneswar: 131 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 95 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 131 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, the 131 COVID-19 positive cases are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 95 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 1,57,705 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 453 are active cases while 156,038 persons have recovered and 1193 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

