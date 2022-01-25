Bhubaneswar: 1,303 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 1,644 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1,303 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 1,303 COVID-19 positive cases 52 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 1,251 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 1,644 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 145,747 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 10,404 are active cases while 134,211 persons have recovered and 1111 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

