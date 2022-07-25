Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: 130 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected; 129 More Recover

By Pragativadi News Service
39

Bhubaneswar: As many as 130 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, the 130 COVID-19 positive patients are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 129 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 1,62,289 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,347 are active cases while 1,59,728 persons have recovered and 1193 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

