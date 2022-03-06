Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: 13 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected; 20 more recover

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: As many as 13 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, all the 13 COVID-19 positive cases are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 20 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 156,348 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 295 are active cases while 154,841 persons have recovered and 1191 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

For more details, see BMC’s tweet:-

