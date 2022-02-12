Bhubaneswar: 128 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 920 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 128 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 128 COVID-19 positive cases 33 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 95 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 920 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 155,325 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 8,260 are active cases while 145,882 persons have recovered and 1162 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

