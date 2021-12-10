Bhubaneswar: 122 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 94 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 122 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 122 COVID-19 positive cases, 21 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 101 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 94 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 122,199 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,143 are active cases while 119,946 persons have recovered and 1089 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.