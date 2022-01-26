Bhubaneswar: 1,208 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 700 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1,303 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 1,208 COVID-19 positive cases 60 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 1,148 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart,700 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 146,955 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 10,909 are active cases while 134,911 persons have recovered and 1114 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

