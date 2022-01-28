Bhubaneswar: 1,207 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 766 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1,207 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 1,207 COVID-19 positive cases 21 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 1,186 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 766 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 149,227 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 11,739 are active cases while 136,252 persons have recovered and 1115 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

