Bhubaneswar: 118 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 194 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 118 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 118 COVID-19 positive cases, 16 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 102 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 194 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 113,488 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,432 are active cases while 109,009 persons have recovered and 1026 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.