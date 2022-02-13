Bhubaneswar: 115 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 317 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 115 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 115 COVID-19 positive cases 18 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 97 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 317 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 155,440 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 8,056 are active cases while 146,199 persons have recovered and 1164 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

