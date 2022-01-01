Bhubaneswar: 112 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 104 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 112 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 112 COVID-19 positive cases 14 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 98 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 104 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 123,801 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 769 are active cases while 121,912 persons have recovered and 1099 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.