Bhubaneswar: 111 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 166 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 111 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 111 COVID-19 positive cases, 16 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 95 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 166 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 113,751 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,372 are active cases while 109,330 persons have recovered and 1028 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.