Bhubaneswar: 107 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 98 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 107 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 107 COVID-19 positive cases, 19 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 88 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 98 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 120,384 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,558 are active cases while 117,730 persons have recovered and 1077 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.