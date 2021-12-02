Bhubaneswar: 107 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 118 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 107 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 107 COVID-19 positive cases, 50 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 57 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 118 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 121,523 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,260 are active cases while 119,155 persons have recovered and 1087 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.