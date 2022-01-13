Bhubaneswar: 1055 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 125 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1055 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 1055 COVID-19 positive cases 54 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 1001 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 107 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 129,834 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 5,552 are active cases while 123,158 persons have recovered and 1103 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.