Bhubaneswar: 105 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 96 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 105 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 105 COVID-19 positive cases, 8 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 88 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 96 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 121,082 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,369 are active cases while 118,607 persons have recovered and 1085 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.