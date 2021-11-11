Bhubaneswar: 104 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 175 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 104 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 104 COVID-19 positive cases, 30 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 78 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 175 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 119,601 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,863 are active cases while 116,650 persons have recovered and 1067 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.