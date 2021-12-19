Bhubaneswar: 103 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 92 recover
Bhubaneswar: As many as 103 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.
As per BMC, of the 103 COVID-19 positive cases28 7 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 74 are Local Contact Cases.
This apart, 92 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.
So far a total of 122,876 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1001 are active cases while 120,760 persons have recovered and 1094 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24hrs under the BMC area on
19th December (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/9JiCYDqvfN
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) December 19, 2021