Bhubaneswar: 103 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 92 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 103 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 103 COVID-19 positive cases28 7 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 74 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 92 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 122,876 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1001 are active cases while 120,760 persons have recovered and 1094 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.