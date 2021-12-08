Bhubaneswar: 102 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 96 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 102 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 102 COVID-19 positive cases, 15 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 31 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 96 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 121,986 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,120 are active cases while 119,758 persons have recovered and 1087 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.